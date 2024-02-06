All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2024

Arrest made in Cape Girardeau stabbing murder

Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a man in connection with a weekend stabbing that left a Jackson man dead in Cape Girardeau. ...

Souheast Missourian
Ariel Escobar-Soler
Ariel Escobar-Soler

Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a man in connection with a weekend stabbing that left a Jackson man dead in Cape Girardeau.

Marcos Lopez
Marcos Lopez

According to charging documents, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Ariel G. Escobar-Soler, 25, of Cape Girardeau with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Casimiro Hernandez-Ruiz, 40. Hernandez-Ruiz was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest at about 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the 1200 block of North Water Street.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of North Middle Street, where they located Escobar-Soler and Marcos Lopez, 23, of Cape Girardeau.

Lopez has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Judge Frank Miller ordered Escobar-Soler and Lopez held without bond.

