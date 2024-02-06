Last week was Respiratory Care Week, and one group celebrating was the students and faculty of the respiratory therapy program at Cape Girardeauï¿½s Career and Technology Center.

Students held an open house Wednesday at the CTC, speaking to visiting students from area schools, demonstrating equipment on dummies and even actual lungs.

Clinical education director Kyle Kern said the CTCï¿½s two-year, associate-degree program is one of only a few in the state, and yet, the Department of Labor projects up to 23 percent growth in the field by 2026.

Cape Girardeau Central student Haley Brazel, 16, touches a bleb on a pig lung during a respiratory therapy program open house Wednesday at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

That leads to good job prospects, Kern said, and the CTCï¿½s two-year program covers critical care to therapy and beyond.

Credits are earned through a partnership with Mineral Area College, Kern said, and credits can be transferred to a bachelorï¿½s degree course of study.

Students view a demonstration during a respiratory therapy program open house Wednesday at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Instructor Keri Vandeven said her second-year students recently won a state academic competition called the ï¿½sputum bowl,ï¿½ and will go to Las Vegas in December for Nationals.

ï¿½Itï¿½s definitely not an easy feat,ï¿½ Vandeven said.

Kendra Sokolowski, center left, practices using equipment on a medical dummy during a respiratory therapy program open house Wednesday at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Graduates of the program have many options, Kern added. Working in hospitals, physiciansï¿½ offices, home care agencies and emergency services are typical applications, and graduates can also work with neonatal care, rehabilitation facilities or pharmaceutical sales.

Since the program began in 1981, Kern said, hundreds of students have graduated and entered the workforce in a field with steady growth.