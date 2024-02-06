Last week was Respiratory Care Week, and one group celebrating was the students and faculty of the respiratory therapy program at Cape Girardeauï¿½s Career and Technology Center.
Students held an open house Wednesday at the CTC, speaking to visiting students from area schools, demonstrating equipment on dummies and even actual lungs.
Clinical education director Kyle Kern said the CTCï¿½s two-year, associate-degree program is one of only a few in the state, and yet, the Department of Labor projects up to 23 percent growth in the field by 2026.
That leads to good job prospects, Kern said, and the CTCï¿½s two-year program covers critical care to therapy and beyond.
Credits are earned through a partnership with Mineral Area College, Kern said, and credits can be transferred to a bachelorï¿½s degree course of study.
Instructor Keri Vandeven said her second-year students recently won a state academic competition called the ï¿½sputum bowl,ï¿½ and will go to Las Vegas in December for Nationals.
ï¿½Itï¿½s definitely not an easy feat,ï¿½ Vandeven said.
Graduates of the program have many options, Kern added. Working in hospitals, physiciansï¿½ offices, home care agencies and emergency services are typical applications, and graduates can also work with neonatal care, rehabilitation facilities or pharmaceutical sales.
Since the program began in 1981, Kern said, hundreds of students have graduated and entered the workforce in a field with steady growth.
Camery Davis, a second-year student in the program, said she had gone to a four-year university and studied nursing, ultimately earning a degree in general studies with a nursing certificate, but found herself interested in respiratory therapy after her mother, who suffers from respiratory health problems, was hospitalized, and Davis met several therapists during the hospital stay.
ï¿½And I found the program here in Cape, so it was close to home,ï¿½ said Davis, who is from Sikeston, Missouri.
ï¿½I always wanted to work in nursing, and this sparked my interest,ï¿½ Davis said. ï¿½If you donï¿½t look, you wonï¿½t know.ï¿½
Chris Westrich, a second-year student, had his interest piqued after growing up with his father, a respiratory therapist.
Technically, he said, with RT, specialization isnï¿½t possible, but thereï¿½s a wide array of applications in the field, and he wants to know all aspects.
Kristina Lee, also a second-year student, said she had a friend who worked in the field, and thatï¿½s how she found out about the program.
Sheï¿½s looking to work in a neonatal intensive care unit, she said, although there are other options with the type of credential sheï¿½ll hold after graduation.
ï¿½With respiratory therapy, youï¿½re first in line to help the patient,ï¿½ Lee said. ï¿½Youï¿½re going to breathe for them when they canï¿½t.ï¿½
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.