ARPA-funded Jackson public restroom on the way

A new year-round heated public restroom will be installed no later than early November at North Union and Oak streets in Jackson and will be paid for with federal dollars.

Jason Lipe, city parks director, said Tuesday, Sept. 19, the municipality expects to receive the modular building from Texas, which will be virtually identical to one installed along Parkview Street in City Park back in 2018.

The current unheated restroom was installed in 1965 and, according to Lipe, is "heavily" frequented by walkers and runners.

"The restroom also gets a lot of use in May and June when the nearby baseball and softball fields are utilized," said Lipe, who has led Jackson Parks since December 2021.

From 2016 to 2021, Lipe directed Jackson Civic Center.

The Parkview Street restroom inside Jackson City Park was built in 2018. A new restroom at North Union and Oak streets will be identical, city officials have said. Jeff Long

The Parkview Street restroom inside Jackson City Park was built in 2018. A new restroom at North Union and Oak streets will be identical, city officials have said. Jeff Long

Lipe said the existing restroom will need demolition, and parking lot work to accommodate its replacement will be necessary.