ARPA-funded Jackson public restroom on the way

A new year-round heated public restroom will be installed no later than early November at North Union and Oak streets in Jackson and will be paid for with federal dollars.
Jason Lipe, city parks director, said Tuesday, Sept. 19, the municipality expects to receive the modular building from Texas, which will be virtually identical to one installed along Parkview Street in City Park back in 2018.
The current unheated restroom was installed in 1965 and, according to Lipe, is "heavily" frequented by walkers and runners.
"The restroom also gets a lot of use in May and June when the nearby baseball and softball fields are utilized," said Lipe, who has led Jackson Parks since December 2021.
From 2016 to 2021, Lipe directed Jackson Civic Center.
Lipe said the existing restroom will need demolition, and parking lot work to accommodate its replacement will be necessary.
Estimated turnkey cost for demolition, parking lot changes and purchase of the new North Union/Oak restroom is $332,477.
Cape Girardeau's Nip Kelley Equipment Company was awarded the work after submitting the low bid.
The figure represents more than one-tenth of the $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Jackson received.
In 2022, Lipe explained the cost of the new facility to the Jackson Board of Aldermen.
"Part of it is just the economy and everything is more expensive now. The Park Board made the decision to go with a prefabricated concrete building; they like the look, feel and ease of maintenance. Once you get it on-site, the construction process is accelerated. You drop (the building) in place, and it's ready to go," Lipe said.
On Monday, Sept. 18, aldermen approved the following expenditures in their regular meeting:
Aldermen Dave Hitt and Paul Sander were absent from Monday's meeting.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.