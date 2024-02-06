Incumbent Leo Arnzen was reelected presiding commissioner of Bollinger County in Tuesday's primary with 784 votes.

Also vying for presiding commissioner were Adrian Shell with 239 votes; Kenny Trentham with 510 votes; and Becky Wiginton with 378 votes.

Since all of the candidates were Republican, Arnzen will run unopposed in the November general election.

In the six uncontested races in Bollinger County, Brittany Howard received 1,554 votes for county clerk; Dana Mayfield received 1,571 votes for circuit clerk; Dana Fulbright received 1,586 votes for recorder of deeds; Scott Minson received 1,574 votes for treasurer; Stephen P. Gray received 1,382 votes for prosecuting attorney; and Nonie Cowell received 1,517 votes for collector.

Bollinger County voter results in other races include:

U.S. Senator

-- Republican: Patrick A. Lewis, 24; Eric Schmitt, 1,030; Billy Long, 35; Eric Greitens, 495; Bernie Mowinski, 1; C.W. Gardner, 7; Deshon Porter, 1; Vicky Hartzler, 203; Dave Sims, 9; Mark McCloskey, 35; Eric McElroy, 6; Dennis Lee Chilton, 4; Robert Allen, 6; Dave Schatz, 10; Hartford Tunnell, 1; Kevin C. Schepers, 2; Rickey Joiner, 7; Robert Olson, 1; Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr., 1; Darrell Leon McClanahan III, 0; and Curtis D. Vaugn, 12.

-- Democrat: Lewis Rolen, 4; Gena Ross, 5; Carla Coffee Wright, 5; Josh Shipp, 3; Spencer Toder, 1; Lucas Kunce, 44; Jewel Kelly, 2; Clarence "Clay" Taylor, 3; Pat Kelly, 2; Trudy Busch Valentine, 26; and Ronald "Ron" William Harris, 1.

-- Libertarian: Jonathan Dine, 4.

-- Constitution: Paul Venable, 0.

State Auditor

-- Republican: David Gregory, 652; and Scott Fitzpatrick, 1,104.