Army's Golden Knights parachute team to perform in Cape Girardeau

It's often said sports are games of inches.

Demonstrations Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, in advance of the home-opening football game of the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks will truly be inch-specific, as the Black Team of the U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute unit will be showcasing its skills at Houck Field by landing on its targets -- each about the size of a dinner plate.

Ten members of the team -- six skydivers, a pilot, a co-pilot, crew chief and one ground technician -- will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and just before 5:45 p.m. Saturday, ahead of a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Spec. Brandon Hexum, a native of Peoria, Illinois, in his first year on the team, said being a member is a dream come true.

"It's very fulfilling. I have to pinch myself at times because I can't believe what I'm doing. I can't think of a better job in the military," he said Thursday, Sept. 7.

Earning a spot in the elite unit of about 90 soldiers requires rigorous training and an initial three-year commitment. Hexum said the initial eight weeks of training at the group's home base of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, includes about 200 jumps, and yearly training in Florida includes another few hundred jumps.

"So, you have about 500 jumps before the show season even starts," he said.