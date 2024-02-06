Army captain to serve as Memorial Day speaker in Sikeston

SIKESTON — A Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Sikeston Veterans Park, will feature a U.S. Army captain.

Local veterans from the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee, American Legion and VFW will participate in the service. Honored guest and speaker will be U.S. Army Capt. Nathan “Nate” Schnittger of Washington, Missouri.

Schnittger entered the military service in March 2005, enlisting as a fire support specialist. His first assignment was with the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, 2006-2009, completing one deployment to Iraq. In 2009, he attended the Ranger Indoctrination Program; upon completion, he was stationed with 1st BN, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, 2009-2014.

During this time, he served in various leadership positions, completing six deployments to Afghanistan and one deployment in support of contingency operations.

In November 2014, he was assigned to 2D BN, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, as the Battalion Fire Support NCO. During this time, he completed two deployments to Afghanistan. At the end of this assignment, he was selected for the Army’s Green to Gold program. He commissioned as a Quartermaster Officer in May 2019 from Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, Schnittger’s first assignment following the Logistics Basic Officer Leadership Course was as a Mortuary Affairs platoon leader with the 54th Quartermaster Company (Mortuary Affairs), 7th TB(X) at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virgnia, from October 2019 to February 2021. During this time, his unit supported emergency response operations in New York City, April-June 2020. He was selected to be Aide-de-Camp by the Assistant Commanding General-Operations of XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, where he served from March 2021 until October 2022.