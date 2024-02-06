Army captain to serve as Memorial Day speaker in Sikeston

SIKESTON — A Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Sikeston Veterans Park, will feature a U.S. Army captain.
Local veterans from the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee, American Legion and VFW will participate in the service. Honored guest and speaker will be U.S. Army Capt. Nathan “Nate” Schnittger of Washington, Missouri.
Schnittger entered the military service in March 2005, enlisting as a fire support specialist. His first assignment was with the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, 2006-2009, completing one deployment to Iraq. In 2009, he attended the Ranger Indoctrination Program; upon completion, he was stationed with 1st BN, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, 2009-2014.
During this time, he served in various leadership positions, completing six deployments to Afghanistan and one deployment in support of contingency operations.
In November 2014, he was assigned to 2D BN, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, as the Battalion Fire Support NCO. During this time, he completed two deployments to Afghanistan. At the end of this assignment, he was selected for the Army’s Green to Gold program. He commissioned as a Quartermaster Officer in May 2019 from Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, Schnittger’s first assignment following the Logistics Basic Officer Leadership Course was as a Mortuary Affairs platoon leader with the 54th Quartermaster Company (Mortuary Affairs), 7th TB(X) at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virgnia, from October 2019 to February 2021. During this time, his unit supported emergency response operations in New York City, April-June 2020. He was selected to be Aide-de-Camp by the Assistant Commanding General-Operations of XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, where he served from March 2021 until October 2022.
During this assignment, he completed two operational deployments to Europe in support of the Ukrainian war effort.
Schnittger is currently serving as the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment Commander for Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He is a graduate of the Joint Fires Observer Course, Airborne School, Ranger Indoctrination Program, Ranger Course, Joint Firepower Controller Course, Jumpmaster Course, Special Operations Terminal Attack Controller Course, Pathfinder Course, Joint Targeting Course, Special Operations Command Enterprise Management Course, Logistics Basic Officer Leadership Course, Unit Movement Officer Course, and the Logistics Captain’s Career Course.
Schnittger holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Pacific Lutheran University and a Master of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star (2 OLC and Valor device), Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), Joint Service Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (5 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (1 Silver OLC and 1 Bronze OLC). His unit service awards include the Presidential Unit Citation (1 OLC), Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award and Naval Unit commendation. He has also earned the Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge and Pathfinder Badge.
Schnittger is married and has two sons.
In the event of rain, the service will be held at First Christian Church in Sikeston.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.