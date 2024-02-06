Armed robbery reported in Jackson

Jackson police are searching for an armed robbery suspect, a release said Thursday, May 9.
According to the release, a white male entered Rhodes 101 on East Jackson Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The suspect allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from a store employee. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the subject fled the store.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Lt. Detective Freeman at (573) 243-3151.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.