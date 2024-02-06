Armed militia at peaceful Missouri protests raises concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Unarmed protesters are raising concerns armed militia members who have been attending rallies at an upscale shopping and dining district in Kansas City might eventually spark violence.

The Kansas City Star reported the militia has shown up several times this summer at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain on the Country Club Plaza. The militia is part of the Three Percenters movement, which gets its name from the belief that just 3 percent of colonists rose up to fight the British.

Local activists have grown so concerned about the potential for violence they have petitioned the Kansas City Police Department for protection.

The militia members who talked with the Star said they were concerned citizens there to help police provide security and were within their rights to be at the public events and carry firearms openly, as Missouri law allows.