NewsAugust 9, 2019

Armed man arrested at Mo. Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Police in arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store. Springfield police posted on Facebook "an armed individual" was arrested. No shots were fired. The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. ...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Police in arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.

Springfield police posted on Facebook "an armed individual" was arrested. No shots were fired.

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a "tactical rifle" and another gun. Lucas says the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Lucas says an off-duty firefighter held the suspect, a 20-year-old man, at gunpoint until police arrived.

He says: "His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that."

The incident happened five days after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, left 22 people dead.

