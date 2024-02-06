Arkansas man arrested in Scott County

An Arkansas man was taken into custody early Monday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated.
A state Highway Patrol report states William Walker Jr., 32, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. and cited for felony driving while intoxicated causing physical injury and careless and imprudent driving.
He was taken to Scott County jail, where he was held for 24 hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.