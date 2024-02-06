Arkansas man arrested in Cape County for alleged child molestation

An Arkansas man was taken into custody Sunday for alleged child molestation in Cape Girardeau County.
According to a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested Zackary T. Gourley, 20, after he allegedly molested a juvenile who was visiting family members at a residence where Gourley was.
Gourley has been charged with second-degree child molestation, a felony. He was being held Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.
