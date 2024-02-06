Arkansas governor's nephew faces new corruption charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is Gov. Asa Hutchinson's nephew has been indicted and accused of accepting bribes from a Missouri nonprofit in a widening federal corruption probe that's already ensnared several state legislators over the past two years.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson and two former executives of Springfield-based Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. face multiple counts in an indictment unsealed Thursday. The three are accused of taking part of a multi-million-dollar public corruption scheme that involved elected officials in Arkansas and Missouri.