Arkansas firm expands in Cape Girardeau market

Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications, a telecommunications provider with more than 45,000 customers in four Mid-South states, has announced a $5.5 million expansion project in Cape Girardeau — the company's first foray into the Show Me State.
"We are excited to bring our best-in-class fiber service to Missouri and proud to start in Cape Girardeau," said Alan Morse, Ritter Communications CEO, in a news release issued by the privately held firm just before the close of business Monday.
"High quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all sizes and all industries," Morse added.
Ritter becomes the third known telecom company to offer broadband in the Cape Girardeau market — with Spectrum and Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications the others.
Big River launched its Circle Fiber business in late 2020.
Ritter said it will be the first to bring XGS-PON technology to Southeast Missouri.
"This technology uses 100% fiber connectivity — with speeds up to 100 gigabits per second," according to the release.
"High-quality telecom services are necessary to keep and attract businesses in today's world and economy," said Rob Gilligan, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
"We're grateful that Ritter Communications is investing in our rural community and bringing established and future organizations in Cape Girardeau the ability to access services they need to better serve our community."
Kevin Cantwell, president of Big River Communications, told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday he welcomes the new broadband entrant to the market.
"Competition in any market is great for consumers," Cantwell said.
"Big River has been in Southeast Missouri and based in Cape Girardeau for over 20 years. Fiber is the future and our (broadband) deployment plans continue. We are finishing up Jackson and starting at the north edge of Cape, and we'll build out the entire community."
Ritter said it serves 113 communities in Arkansas, Missouri, northeast Texas and west Tennessee.
The company said its local expansion efforts began in April with Ritter Communications customers beginning to receive telecom services no later than the end of this month.
