Arkansas firm expands in Cape Girardeau market

Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications, a telecommunications provider with more than 45,000 customers in four Mid-South states, has announced a $5.5 million expansion project in Cape Girardeau — the company's first foray into the Show Me State.

"We are excited to bring our best-in-class fiber service to Missouri and proud to start in Cape Girardeau," said Alan Morse, Ritter Communications CEO, in a news release issued by the privately held firm just before the close of business Monday.

"High quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all sizes and all industries," Morse added.

Ritter becomes the third known telecom company to offer broadband in the Cape Girardeau market — with Spectrum and Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications the others.

Big River launched its Circle Fiber business in late 2020.

Ritter said it will be the first to bring XGS-PON technology to Southeast Missouri.

"This technology uses 100% fiber connectivity — with speeds up to 100 gigabits per second," according to the release.