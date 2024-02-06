Arkansas fire chief gives kidney to Mo. teenager he'd never before met

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -- An Arkansas fire chief has donated a kidney to a teenager he didn't know.

Maumelle Fire Chief Gerald Ezell told KATV that the surgery took place Dec. 13, two days after he met 18-year-old Sidney Burnett of Granby, Missouri.

Ezell said that he discovered Burnett was in need when he saw a Facebook post from her mother, an old school friend. He realized they had the same blood type.