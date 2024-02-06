Arkansas fines Missouri farmer $105K for illegal herbicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas Plant Board fined a Missouri farmer $105,000 for using a banned herbicide on an Arkansas field, which is the largest such fine since the ban was enacted.

The board concluded at a hearing Wednesday that Jeffrey Todd of Clarkton, Missouri, had 11 violations involving dicamba application on a field he farmed east of Piggott, near the Arkansas-Missouri border. The board determined Todd sprayed dicamba that moved off target, damaging nearby crops.

In 2018, Arkansas banned the use of dicamba from mid-April through the end of that October. Farmers said at the time the herbicide drifts onto crops where it's not applied and causes damage, particularly to soybeans. Todd's dicamba applications took place between June and August 2018, the board said.

In November 2017, Missouri also banned the use of a dicamba on cotton and soybeans after June 1 in 10 of the state's southeastern counties.

Todd didn't attend the hearing, and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette didn't reach Todd for comment Wednesday.