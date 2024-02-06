All sections
NewsFebruary 9, 2018

Argument over dog's weight results in shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) -- One man has been fatally shot and another wounded at a suburban St. Louis sports bar after an argument a witness said started over a dog's weight. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Lowery says the shooter was disarmed and detained by other bar patrons until police arrived...

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) -- One man has been fatally shot and another wounded at a suburban St. Louis sports bar after an argument a witness said started over a dog's weight.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Lowery says the shooter was disarmed and detained by other bar patrons until police arrived

Witness Carl Leavy says the gunman's friend said his German shepherd was 290 pounds. The man who was shot said he didn't believe it. Leavy said the disagreement wasn't heated at first but took the wrong turn after disparaging comments about the dog.

