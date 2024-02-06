Cape Girardeau has addressed two major stormwater problems, and plans are in the works to tackle another drainage issue.

A major stormwater project at Arena Park has been completed while another, along Hopper Road, is nearly finished and the street reopened to traffic Thursday in time for the start of school, Cape Girardeau public works director Stan Polivick said.

"It is exciting on our end," he said of addressing stormwater problems that city officials had promised to the public.

Construction artifacts are seen Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Hopper Road and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Meanwhile, a project to address frequent flooding on Good Hope Street in the area of Christine Street and Plaza Way is in the design stage, he said.

Construction on that project, estimated to cost $3.5 million, could commence next year, said Polivick.

The projects are among several that are being funded with money from a parks/stormwater tax, which voters extended in 2018.

"We have gotten off to a good start," Polivick said of the stormwater projects.

The approximately $1.3 million Arena Creek project involved installation of 8-by-3-foot box culverts and storm pipes.

Construction began late last year and was originally scheduled to be completed in March. But wet weather delayed the project as did "bad dirt," Polivick said.

The soil in a section of the stream bed, running along the east side of Arena Park, was "like soup" leading to the "side walls" of the creek to cave in during excavation, he said.

"We had to bring in sheet piling" to shore up the sides of the creek, Polivick said.

The contractor, Fronabarger Concreters Inc., of Oak Ridge, completed the stormwater project last month without any fanfare on the part of city officials.