Arena Building craft fair is on, will expand to Osage Centre

River Valley Craft Club plans to hold a holiday craft show as usual in November, organizer Ricky Werner said.
The craft show, traditionally held at the Arena Building and 4-H Building in Cape Girardeau’s Arena Park, will this year also expand into the Osage Centre at 1625 N. Kingshighway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22, Werner said.
The Osage Centre will not be permanently included in the River Valley Craft Club craft fair, Werner said, but since this year, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s craft fair that same weekend will be held online only because of the coronavirus, the craft club as a group decided to help fill the void.
Crafters and the public are asked to adhere to local, state and federal government guidelines concerning COVID-19 during the craft show. Masks and social distancing are encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be at crafters’ booths and the doors.
If crafters would like to apply for booth space, Werner may be contacted at (573) 335-9206, (573) 270-4888 or ipcrick@hotmail.com.
“We look forward to seeing everyone in November,” Werner said.
Details on Notre Dame Regional High School’s craft fair are forthcoming, said school spokesperson Alex Jackson on Tuesday.
