Area woman charged with second-degree arson; being held on bond

A Scott City woman was charged with second-degree arson Wednesday, Nov. 8, following allegations that she had made threats to burn down the house.

Patricia Leigh Graf faces the charges after a witness said he saw her at the Lakeview Drive home while the house was on fire, according to a signed probable-cause affidavit filed by Scott County deputy Michael Valentine.

Valentine wrote in the affidavit he arrived at the home while it was on fire and talked to a neighbor. The neighbor told Valentine, according to the report, he had seen smoke coming from the direction of the neighbor's house, then watched as the smoke became thicker. The witness asked Graf what happened and she stated she was burning some boxes and the fire got "out of control", according to the report.