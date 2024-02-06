Area veterans invited to learn about VA services April 3

POPLAR BLUFF — A town hall will be held Wednesday, April 3, in Poplar Bluff by John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

The event offers the opportunity to learn about services available to veterans in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. at Brown-Mabry American Legion Post No. 153, 2320 Kanell Blvd. The event will begin at 4 p.m. and is expected to last about one hour.

Speakers will cover a variety of Veterans Affairs health care topics such as patient experience, whole health, enrollment and eligibility, access to care, the My HealtheVet program and more. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions on any topic they are concerned about during the open question-and-answer session, the VA said in a news release.