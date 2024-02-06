All sections
NewsMarch 18, 2024
Area veterans invited to learn about VA services April 3
Daily American Republic

POPLAR BLUFF — A town hall will be held Wednesday, April 3, in Poplar Bluff by John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

The event offers the opportunity to learn about services available to veterans in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. at Brown-Mabry American Legion Post No. 153, 2320 Kanell Blvd. The event will begin at 4 p.m. and is expected to last about one hour.

Speakers will cover a variety of Veterans Affairs health care topics such as patient experience, whole health, enrollment and eligibility, access to care, the My HealtheVet program and more. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions on any topic they are concerned about during the open question-and-answer session, the VA said in a news release.

"This is your chance to not only learn more about the programs and services we offer at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, but also to let us know about the things that matter most to you," interim Medical Center director James Warren said in the release.

Several outreach booths will be available, offering important information to veterans on things such as the Veterans Benefits Administration, VA's Women Veterans Program, Veteran Transportation Network, Center for Development and Civic Engagement/Voluntary Services, Minority Veterans and more. Additionally, several veteran service organizations will have representatives present.

For veterans who need them, tetanus and pneumonia vaccinations also will be available on-site during the event.

Light refreshments will be available throughout the event.

