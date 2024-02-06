Area veteran to compete at Invictus Games in Toronto

Amy Dotson is a fighter.

The Air Force veteran, who lives in Jackson, is traveling to Toronto later this month to compete in the Invictus Games, an international adaptive sports competition for wounded or disabled service members that was created by Prince Harry of Great Britain.

A 1995 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, she joined the military after studying Spanish at Southeast Missouri State University, knowing only she wanted to work with languages but not knowing how.

She said she knew the military always needed linguistic specialists, so she joined the Air Force.

“I thought I’d pick up where I left off, with Spanish, but the military laughed and said ‘No, you get Arabic,’” Dotson said, laughing.

Amy Dotson, a retired Air Force veteran from Jackson, is headed to Toronto to compete in the Invictus Games 2017 on Sept. 23. Andrew J. Whitaker

She spent 63 weeks in an intensive, immersive program. In 2009, she went back to study French.

“It’s the fire-hose theory,” she said. “They blast you with it and see what sticks. It is a little painful, but it was an amazing experience all at the same time.”

Also in 2009, Dotson was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress syndrome, but for several years, she had other symptoms, including vertigo so severe, she fell and fractured her hand.

“I had a doctor who decided she needed to dig a little deeper, because there was probably something a little more going on,” Dotson said.

That doctor reviewed 13 years of Dotson’s medical records and recommended a brain MRI.

“The MRI showed white-matter lesions consistent with multiple sclerosis,” Dotson said.

A specialist operating off the base performed a spinal tap, Dotson said. Within a few days, she had confirmation of fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis.

“It was a relief because I had a direction,” Dotson said.

The first symptoms she knows for sure were MS were in 2006, she said.

“I think had the doctor on base not decided to do the brain MRI, I would still be wondering, ‘What was going on?’ So I’m able to say, ‘This is where I am, and what are we going to do about it?’”

Dotson said when she was diagnosed, she was beginning to have trouble running and doing push-ups, and she often was sick with symptoms that didn’t make sense.

“I wasn’t able to consistently be there in my classroom like I needed to be,” Dotson said. “As much as I would have loved the opportunity to stay in, they deserve someone who can do the job 100 percent of the time.”

At first, Dotson said, she got into running because it was a military requirement.

“I did have a doctor even before I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia tell me I would probably get to a point where I couldn’t run again. I told him that isn’t an option,” she said.

Even if she runs only once or twice per year, she said, she is determined to continue.