Area vaccine clinics scheduled

How health officials have handled COVID-19 testing and vaccinations has evolved over time, and the evolutions continue.

SoutheastHEALTH reported Wednesday it will discontinue the county's virus vaccine waitlist March 24. Afterward, the organization will announce vaccine clinics on its website — www.SEhealth.org/covid — and through the agency's social media channels. Residents must continue to make an appointment for the clinics and attest they are eligible to receive a vaccine dose.

As of Monday, the State of Missouri has entered Phase 1B, Tier 3. That tier includes essential workers in critical sectors. Previous tiers and Phase 1A targeted health care workers, emergency service providers and those at high risk.