All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 18, 2021

Area vaccine clinics scheduled

As of Monday, the State of Missouri has entered Phase 1B, Tier 3. That tier includes essential workers in critical sectors. Previous tiers and Phase 1A targeted health care workers, emergency service providers and those at high risk.

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

How health officials have handled COVID-19 testing and vaccinations has evolved over time, and the evolutions continue.

SoutheastHEALTH reported Wednesday it will discontinue the county's virus vaccine waitlist March 24. Afterward, the organization will announce vaccine clinics on its website — www.SEhealth.org/covid — and through the agency's social media channels. Residents must continue to make an appointment for the clinics and attest they are eligible to receive a vaccine dose.

As of Monday, the State of Missouri has entered Phase 1B, Tier 3. That tier includes essential workers in critical sectors. Previous tiers and Phase 1A targeted health care workers, emergency service providers and those at high risk.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Clinics scheduled

Saint Francis Medical Center announced Wednesday it is sponsoring several Tier 3 vaccine clinics in coming days. All of the clinics will be at the hospital and will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Dates are Friday, Wednesday, March 25 and March 26. An appointment is necessary. To schedule an appointment, visit www.sfmc.net/vaccine or call (573) 381-5958.

SoutheastHEALTH also announced two clinics. They will be Friday in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri. Both clinics are first-dose clinics. In Cape Girardeau, the clinic will be at the Show Me Center. In Dexter, the clinic will be at the SoutheastHEALTH Center of Stoddard County. To sign up for an appointment, visit www.sehealth.org/patients-and-visitors/covid19-information.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy