Area vaccine clinics scheduled

How health officials have handled COVID-19 testing and vaccinations has evolved over time, and the evolutions continue.
SoutheastHEALTH reported Wednesday it will discontinue the county's virus vaccine waitlist March 24. Afterward, the organization will announce vaccine clinics on its website — www.SEhealth.org/covid — and through the agency's social media channels. Residents must continue to make an appointment for the clinics and attest they are eligible to receive a vaccine dose.
As of Monday, the State of Missouri has entered Phase 1B, Tier 3. That tier includes essential workers in critical sectors. Previous tiers and Phase 1A targeted health care workers, emergency service providers and those at high risk.
Saint Francis Medical Center announced Wednesday it is sponsoring several Tier 3 vaccine clinics in coming days. All of the clinics will be at the hospital and will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Dates are Friday, Wednesday, March 25 and March 26. An appointment is necessary. To schedule an appointment, visit www.sfmc.net/vaccine or call (573) 381-5958.
SoutheastHEALTH also announced two clinics. They will be Friday in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri. Both clinics are first-dose clinics. In Cape Girardeau, the clinic will be at the Show Me Center. In Dexter, the clinic will be at the SoutheastHEALTH Center of Stoddard County. To sign up for an appointment, visit www.sehealth.org/patients-and-visitors/covid19-information.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.