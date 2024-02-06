Area VA facility expecting COVID vaccine soon

Officials at John J. Pershing Veteran Administration (VA) Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are expecting what is being termed “a preliminary supply” of COVID-19 vaccine doses as early as next week.

The VA will inoculate its nursing home residents initially, following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which specify health care personnel and those in long-term care are to get the vaccine first, said Drew A. DeWitt, the medical center director at Pershing.

Long-term care patients are slated to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was endorsed Thursday by a government advisory panel. At press time, it had not been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration although approval is considered imminent.