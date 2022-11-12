Area students to bridge divides in 19th annual competition

This Thursday, Nov. 17, more than 300 Southeast Missouri area high school students will have their bridge-building skills judged by representatives of the state's Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The competition will be held at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.
"We are very pleased to have 25 area schools participating in this year's competition," said Anita Clark, MoDOT senior highway designer, in a news release. "In addition to giving students an opportunity to win prizes, our goal is for students to gain an appreciation of STEM careers — specifically engineering."
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Among those that qualified for the competition are five Jackson High School students led by their Industrial Technology teacher, Anthony Stegeman. Senior Colton Hartle said he built an arch-style bridge, while junior Devin O'Kelly and senior Canyon Leimer each built truss-style bridges.
The news release stated the competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials — balsa wood, string and glue.
"The highway department sends out these big kits," Stegeman said. "Students are required to use what's in the kit. If they use anything other than what's in the kit then they're disqualified."
"This year, hundreds of students worked to design and construct their bridges," said Gretchen Hanks, MoDOT senior highway designer. "We are excited to put their bridges to the test."
Hanks explained the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads will ultimately be named the winners.
"As I understand it, each bridge is tested using a model car a little bigger than a Matchbox (toy car)," Stegeman said. "The car is weighted to test the strength of the bridge."
Doors will open at 8 a.m., and judges will start "breaking" bridges beginning at 9 a.m. The contest will conclude at approximately 2 p.m.
As stated in the release, prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners, as well as for the most aesthetic bridge and the electronic bridge building contest. Similar to previous years, cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri will be given to the top schools with the best overall performance.
MoDOT also partnered with Arkansas State University, University of Missouri-Columbia, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.
Representatives from MoDOT and the Southeast Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will be on hand during the competition to discuss the importance of buckling-up with the Seat Belt Convincer, which simulates how it feels to be in a traffic crash.
For more information, call (573) 472-5294, or MoDOT's customer service center toll-free at (888) 275-6636. Additional information is available at modot.org/bridge-competition.