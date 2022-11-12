Area students to bridge divides in 19th annual competition

This Thursday, Nov. 17, more than 300 Southeast Missouri area high school students will have their bridge-building skills judged by representatives of the state's Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The competition will be held at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.

"We are very pleased to have 25 area schools participating in this year's competition," said Anita Clark, MoDOT senior highway designer, in a news release. "In addition to giving students an opportunity to win prizes, our goal is for students to gain an appreciation of STEM careers — specifically engineering."

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Among those that qualified for the competition are five Jackson High School students led by their Industrial Technology teacher, Anthony Stegeman. Senior Colton Hartle said he built an arch-style bridge, while junior Devin O'Kelly and senior Canyon Leimer each built truss-style bridges.

The news release stated the competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials — balsa wood, string and glue.

"The highway department sends out these big kits," Stegeman said. "Students are required to use what's in the kit. If they use anything other than what's in the kit then they're disqualified."

"This year, hundreds of students worked to design and construct their bridges," said Gretchen Hanks, MoDOT senior highway designer. "We are excited to put their bridges to the test."