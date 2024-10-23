Area students named to Mizzou '39 list

Two college students from Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Mizzou '39 list.
Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau were selected by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board for this award.
According to the Mizzou '39 website Blanton is majoring in textile and apparel management and her mentor is Kerri Mcbee-Black. Varnon is majoring in finance and music and his mentor is Christine Seitz.
These students were chosen for their academic achievement, leadership and service to University of Missouri and the community. Each student was given the opportunity to recognize a faculty or staff member as their advisor throughout their college career.
In the spirit of service that was the cornerstone of the 1839 founding of the university, the Mizzou Alumni Association Student Board presents the Mizzou '39 Award to 39 outstanding seniors each year, according to the Mizzou website.
