NewsApril 12, 2024

Area students named to Mizzou '39 list

Two college students from Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Mizzou '39 list. Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau were selected by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board for this award...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Two college students from Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Mizzou '39 list.

Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau were selected by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board for this award.

According to the Mizzou '39 website Blanton is majoring in textile and apparel management and her mentor is Kerri Mcbee-Black. Varnon is majoring in finance and music and his mentor is Christine Seitz.

Sam Varnon
Sam Varnon

These students were chosen for their academic achievement, leadership and service to University of Missouri and the community. Each student was given the opportunity to recognize a faculty or staff member as their advisor throughout their college career.

In the spirit of service that was the cornerstone of the 1839 founding of the university, the Mizzou Alumni Association Student Board presents the Mizzou '39 Award to 39 outstanding seniors each year, according to the Mizzou website.

Grace Blanton
Grace Blanton
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

