Area students named to Mizzou '39 list

Two college students from Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Mizzou '39 list.

Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau were selected by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board for this award.

According to the Mizzou '39 website Blanton is majoring in textile and apparel management and her mentor is Kerri Mcbee-Black. Varnon is majoring in finance and music and his mentor is Christine Seitz.