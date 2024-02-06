Three young Southeast Missourians have returned after competing recently at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta.
Kaden Luker and Emma Shields of Jackson High School along with Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran competed in the event.
Luker was selected to move on as a contender to represent the country, pending the outcome of the upcoming Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition, which will be held in Colorado. Luker has focused his work in the field of student water science.
"To my knowledge, we have never had a student win this before," said Dr. Chelsea Grigery, the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair director.
Leanne Thele is the Jackson High School teacher behind two of the three science fair contestants, Luker and Shields. Thele said Luker may ultimately compete on a national stage.
"His project was chosen over every other water-related project in Missouri. If he wins in Colorado in June, he'll go to Stockholm, Sweden, to represent the United States," Thele said.
Thele explained he has been trying to identify bacteria that will get rid of microplastics in water.
Luker said his ideas began as distraction, coming into his mind as he stared out the window.
"Well, see, the thing is, every time I go out on a drive somewhere, I'll always look out at water through the car window. It always saddens me whenever I see any kind of plastic around the water," Kaden explained. "I wanted to create a solution."
He originally hoped enzymes would solve the problem. After all, breaking things down is one of the main things an enzyme does. However, he ultimately abandoned that approach.
"It turned out [enzymes] were too expensive for the project," he said.
Instead, he turned to living bacteria.
"I did some more research and found out that certain bacteria are able to biodegrade certain pollutants," he explained.
Certain types of bacteria trialed by Luker did the trick, successfully breaking down the harmful microplastics.
He found success with lactococcus lactis, a bacterium that also occurs in buttermilk and cheese. The tiny organism is lumped into the same group often called "good bacteria" because of positive health effects.
Bacillus cereus, another successful variety Luker discovered, is found everywhere from garden soil to marine sponges. It can even spoil leftover rice. Although harmful when occurring in food, it can be put to a positive use, making water safer to drink, Luker's work showed.
Micrococcus luteus, also discovered to be effective, can be found on skin, especially inside the mouth, on the inner cheek. It also occurs naturally in soil and water. Unlike some other bacteria, micrococcus luteus cannot swim or move about.
Because all these varieties are fairly common and safe, it was easy for Luker to procure them online.
Luker said his next steps may focus on the development of "some kind of water filtration device" that can incorporate the bacteria, but he still isn't sure whether the device would be installed in water filtration plants or be "mobile in the water."
Luker said he also intends to build analysis into his design, so water content can be analyzed before purification.
"Mainly, to me, this is just about doing the right thing and trying to expand our knowledge," he noted. "If I didn't win, that would have been just fine. As long as I had given humanity more knowledge about water and bacteria, it would have been just fine not to win."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.