Three young Southeast Missourians have returned after competing recently at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta.

Kaden Luker and Emma Shields of Jackson High School along with Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran competed in the event.

Luker was selected to move on as a contender to represent the country, pending the outcome of the upcoming Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition, which will be held in Colorado. Luker has focused his work in the field of student water science.

"To my knowledge, we have never had a student win this before," said Dr. Chelsea Grigery, the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair director.

Leanne Thele is the Jackson High School teacher behind two of the three science fair contestants, Luker and Shields. Thele said Luker may ultimately compete on a national stage.

"His project was chosen over every other water-related project in Missouri. If he wins in Colorado in June, he'll go to Stockholm, Sweden, to represent the United States," Thele said.

Thele explained he has been trying to identify bacteria that will get rid of microplastics in water.

Luker said his ideas began as distraction, coming into his mind as he stared out the window.

"Well, see, the thing is, every time I go out on a drive somewhere, I'll always look out at water through the car window. It always saddens me whenever I see any kind of plastic around the water," Kaden explained. "I wanted to create a solution."

He originally hoped enzymes would solve the problem. After all, breaking things down is one of the main things an enzyme does. However, he ultimately abandoned that approach.