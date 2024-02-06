Area student places fourth at international science competition

It was a simple question: Do certain spices have antimicrobial properties?

The question might have been a simple one, but it was asked by the right person: Jade Samanta, a senior at Saxony Lutheran High School near Jackson, who took a personal curiosity about something his mother had told him since childhood and applied it to a serious worldwide problem: food-borne pathogens.

And his project, entered into the regional science fair held at Southeast Missouri State University in March, recently placed fourth in his category at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh.

Samanta tested four varieties of essential oil against two food-borne pathogens to see whether the oils would inhibit bacterial growth or kill existing bacteria.

These household spices ï¿½ thyme, cloves, cinnamon and turmeric ï¿½ were common in dishes his mother, who is of Indian descent, often prepared, Samanta said, and sheï¿½d said they were good for the immune system.

Saxony Lutheran senior Jade Samanta stands with his science fair project on the effects of antimicrobial culinary spices on escherichia coli and clostridium butyricum, which placed fourth at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh. Submitted photo

ï¿½I decided to see if she was right. As it turns out, she was,ï¿½ Samanta said.

Samanta found conclusive results, he said, and enough promise in the project to hope to expand it when heï¿½ll have access to university professors, lab technicians and better research.

ï¿½This is just a starting block,ï¿½ Samanta said.

He didnï¿½t anticipate being invited to the international competition, after entering the regional science fair in March.

Samanta, who plans to attend medical school, said this project is reflective of research at the forefront of medicine ï¿½ so-called archaic treatments for solutions to the growing problem of bacterial resistance.

Dexter senior Dylan Long stands with his science fair project on biodegradable plastics while participating in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh. Submitted photo

And millions of people worldwide are affected by these pathogens every year, he added, with more than 400,000 who die.

Solutions are needed, he said.

At the international competition, Samanta competed against 1,700 students from more than 80 countries, all of them the best of the best from their own regional competitions.

ï¿½It was intimidating at first,ï¿½ Samanta said, ï¿½but once I got to know people and make connections, I saw children changing the world through medicine, engineering, technology, and Iï¿½m one of them.ï¿½

It was incredible, he said.

His teacher, Brenda Etzold, said while Samantaï¿½s research was thorough and his methods performed exactingly, his communication skills really put him over the edge in the competitions.

Etzold helped with the research and with getting supplies for Samanta, she said, but he was really driving the project.

ï¿½He is impressive,ï¿½ she said.

The science fair challenges students to ask a question with real-world applications, she said, and Samanta asked an important one: Could people make their food and water safer with ingredients they already had?