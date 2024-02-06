Area schools use virtual-learning to work through disruptions

When the pandemic began last year, schools adjusted to online learning. Almost a year later, with some students back in the classrooms and others still learning remotely, it is now possible for a snow day to become a virtual learning day at schools across Cape Girardeau County.
"We got some experience last spring with COVID, so [virtual learning is] not uncharted territory for us," said Matt Lacy, Jackson School District assistant superintendent. "We learned a lot through that process."
Last week, the Jackson schools were open only on Monday. There were snow days Tuesday and Thursday, and virtual learning-only days Thursday and Friday. Conditions at the end of the week would have been snow days in years past, but online learning implemented because of the pandemic has made them into days that count as a full school day.
"A positive attribute of a bad thing is we've learned how to refine online instruction and how to salvage days, that in the past, we would be just sitting at home, and we would have to make up on a beautiful day in May," Lacy said.
Unlike Jackson, the Cape Girardeau School District did not use virtual learning on its snow days last week. They had normal in-person and Tigers@Home virtual instruction Monday and Wednesday, with the other three days being snow days for all students.
Cape Girardeau district communications director Kristin Tallent said the district began the school year with six built-in snow days and six virtual-learning days, also called "alternative method of instruction" days. Two virtual-learning days were used in November to deep clean the schools before Thanksgiving.
"Our students and teachers adapted very well to the AMI [alternative method of instruction] days," she said. "We feel much more confident in our ability to deliver quality instruction away from school this year, mainly because we had time to prepare, unlike last spring when the pandemic forced schools to close. That being said, nothing replaces in-person learning. We still strongly believe the best place for students to learn is in the classroom."
She added the district plans to use allotted snow days when applicable before using remaining virtual-learning days.
