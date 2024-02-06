Area schools use virtual-learning to work through disruptions

When the pandemic began last year, schools adjusted to online learning. Almost a year later, with some students back in the classrooms and others still learning remotely, it is now possible for a snow day to become a virtual learning day at schools across Cape Girardeau County.

"We got some experience last spring with COVID, so [virtual learning is] not uncharted territory for us," said Matt Lacy, Jackson School District assistant superintendent. "We learned a lot through that process."

Last week, the Jackson schools were open only on Monday. There were snow days Tuesday and Thursday, and virtual learning-only days Thursday and Friday. Conditions at the end of the week would have been snow days in years past, but online learning implemented because of the pandemic has made them into days that count as a full school day.

"A positive attribute of a bad thing is we've learned how to refine online instruction and how to salvage days, that in the past, we would be just sitting at home, and we would have to make up on a beautiful day in May," Lacy said.