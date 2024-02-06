COVID-19 cases have begun to rise in local schools as case counts throughout the region have climbed rapidly in the past month.

Since the Southeast Missourian's last COVID-19 update on Saturday, total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County jumped from 608 to 1,065.

This month has brought the largest surge in COVID-19 cases Cape Girardeau School District has seen since the onset of the pandemic, according to Kristin Tallent, communications director for the district.

A total of 138 Cape Girardeau students and 52 staff members were positive for COVID-19 as of the district's latest update to its online COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday.

The total number of close contacts and quarantines within the district reached a peak of 1,825 individuals last week. However, that number decreased to 1,221 Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contacts as someone who spent 15 or more minutes within 6 feet of an infected person.

A combined total of 251 students and staff members are absent for reasons related to COVID-19, though families chose to keep their students at home, Tallent said Wednesday.

Both Cape Girardeau School District and Jackson School District called off school Friday because of illness-related absences. Representatives of the districts cited an increase in a variety of ailments, such as the flu, common cold and COVID-19.

Jackson will remain closed until Tuesday. Staff will clean and disinfect all buildings to prevent future illness spread.

COVID-19 case totals have remained fairly low for the Jackson School District but rose in the last few days.

Case totals among Jackson's 5,728 students rose from 57 on Jan. 13 to 90 as of Wednesday. Within the same timeframe, case totals among staff rose from 19 to 28.

The majority of quarantined and coronavirus-positive Jackson students attend Jackson High School.

If the county's upward trend continues, Cape Girardeau County will soon surpass its record from November 2020 for the total number of cases reported in a single day. The current total is just nine confirmed cases shy of beating the county record for most cases reported in a single day.

Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show no reported COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days.