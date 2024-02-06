The art of teaching looks drastically different today than it did a month ago.

All over the country, educators and students alike are relearning what it means to attend a class or give a lecture.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced all public and charter schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Now more than ever, teachers are finding creative ways to continue offering students a remote education — and it looks different across schoolhouses and districts.

Higher education

At the university level, the abrupt transition to online-only course delivery has been handled swiftly and with relatively few issues, according to Southeast Missouri State University vice provost Doug Koch.

Koch, who spoke with the Southeast Missourian by phone in early April, said Southeast had transitioned more than 2,000 face-to-face courses or sections to online delivery.

“Faculty, staff and students have all been outstanding,” Koch said. “Not to say that there aren’t some challenges and some anxiety and things that still have to be worked through, but overall, it appears that things are going as well as [they] can be.”

While the methods of instruction have changed, Koch said faculty members are doing what they can to recreate the community feeling of an in-person class setting. One such solution has been to create Facebook groups specific to a course and inviting students to interact in a less formal environment.

That has been the experience of senior Sarah Gratza, who is finishing a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications with minors in social work and human resources management.

“We’ve just kind of been having conversations in the private [Facebook] group, which is kind of neat because we can all kind of still be in touch and, like, it’s more of a casual environment because the professors will just get on there and be ... sharing what’s on their hearts [in] less of a professional setting,” Gratza said in early April. “You get to know people in totally different ways.”

In one of her classes, Gratza said the students will have to deliver presentations over Facebook Live, which will allow her peers to ask questions in real-time. “I’ve never given a presentation via Facebook before, so I’m kind of nervous about that,” Gratza said.

After all, in-person courses are “what those students signed up for,” Koch said.

“They want those interactions; that’s why they chose to take face-to-face courses,” he said. “So there are many faculty that are trying to simulate that the best they can.”

But certain classes are just difficult to facilitate online, Koch said, such as lab-based science classes or music courses. Some professors have used Zoom chat functions to encourage students to ask questions and offer feedback during lectures, Koch said.

“ ... It’s definitely a new environment for all of higher [education],” Koch said. “We haven’t had anything like this, to my knowledge, in the existence of higher [education], where it’s been this much of an impact across the country and even the world.”

Elementary, secondary learning

Successful remote learning at the elementary and secondary education levels is not one-size-fits-all.

Learning objectives, assignment expectations and grading systems vary, depending on factors such as school location and population.

Students in the Nell Holcomb School District will no longer be graded on assignments, according to superintendent Bleau Deckerd.

“We’re not taking a grade on anything as of this time, and the reasoning being for that is we’re not able to service our special needs students, students with [Individualized Education Programs],” Deckerd explained, noting he believes many other public schools are in similar situations. Instead, he said, teachers are developing enrichment materials to keep students engaged.