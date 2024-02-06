Area schoolchildren learn about agriculture during Farm Day

More than 900 third-grade students from 13 area schools learned about forestry, soil erosion, beekeeping, corn production, soybeans, poultry, pork, beef and dairy Wednesday at the 22nd annual Farm Day.

The event at Flickerwood Arena in Fruitland was sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Organizer Butch Meier, owner of Butch’s Angus, said he believes this event is important for students.

“Children now are two, three, four generations away from a farm,” Meier said. “They have no idea where food is generated.”

For some of the children, Meier said, it’s the first time they’ve touched a farm animal or seen one in person.

Grant Gillard talks about bees to third-graders Wednesday during Farm Day at Flickerwood Arena in Fruitland. Andrew J. Whitaker

Meier said the 10 stations showed students about local agriculture production, and he said it’s important to remember all aspects of agriculture are successful because they intermingle.

“We all depend on each other,” Meier said.

At the dairy-cow station, Melinda Schoen Morrison of Schoen Farms in Oak Ridge showed students her Holstein cow, Sprinkle, who at 8 months old already weighs more than 500 pounds. Sprinkle stood in an enclosure, with Morrison holding the rope halter’s lead, while students petted Sprinkle and asked questions.

Attendee Paige Flentge said she had been around cows before, when her grandmother had a cow.

“This one’s pretty,” Flentge said, touching the black and white fur on Sprinkle’s shoulder.

Morrison said Schoen Farms is a big family operation, and it shows its cattle at several events.

She said Farm Day was a great opportunity.

“This is the most people we connect to in the shortest amount of time,” she said, adding it’s good to reach out to children at a young age.

Morrison said many students are surprised at how big cows are and typically want to know how big the cows eventually get and how much milk they produce.