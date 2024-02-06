All sections
July 15, 2020

Area school-supply drives still on, just different

School supply drives will look different this year, but the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts are working to ensure students who need them will have the right equipment to start the fall term in August. Carolyn Thomas, Cape Girardeau School District social worker, said the district typically holds an in-person fair before school starts, but this year, because of COVID-19, that would not have worked...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

School supply drives will look different this year, but the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts are working to ensure students who need them will have the right equipment to start the fall term in August.

Carolyn Thomas, Cape Girardeau School District social worker, said the district typically holds an in-person fair before school starts, but this year, because of COVID-19, that would not have worked.

Instead, Thomas said, vendors and community partners are still making donations, but those donations will be sent to each school building and distributed there.

Plans for exactly how that will work are still being finalized, she noted, and information for how to enroll students will be sent to families as soon as it’s available.

“We know there is a high need for students and families,” Thomas said. “Just because COVID-19 is here, there’s more of a need. Even middle-class families might have been out of work for a while. ... We’re seeing a need there, and trying to make sure we help everyone.”

Last year’s event helped 1,400 students, Thomas said. “This year, we expect we will be helping more than that.”

Thomas said anyone who wishes to make a donation, of either money or school supplies, can contact her or the district’s central office at (573) 335-1867.

In Jackson, district spokeswoman Merideth Pobst said administrators worked with teachers to streamline supply lists this year.

Donated supplies may be dropped off at the Jackson School District Central Office, 614 E. Adams St. in Jackson, she said.

“We always are happy to accept basics like pencils, spiral notebooks, crayons, markers, glue, scissors, folders,” Pobst said. “We also are happy to accept new backpacks.”

Jamie Burgfeld-Hefner, Crossroads Fellowship ministry team member, said the church is a drop-off point for school supply donations as usual, but the distribution event will be drive-through only. Hefner added that students who receive the supplies are referred by the district.

Burgfeld-Hefner said some supply lists are available on the district’s website at www.jacksonr2schools.com/parents/supply_lists.

“It looks different this year, but it’s the same idea,” Burgfeld-Hefner said of the supplies drive.

Local News
