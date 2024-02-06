Area school, government offices closures because of weather

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Thursday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.
Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Thursday, and virtual instriction is recommended.
The Cape College Center is holding virtual classes on Thursday, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.
Several schools are closed Wednesday, including:
The following schools are holding virtual classes on Wednesday:
SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule.
EBO-MD in Cape Girardeau is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, and EBO labs are open from noon to 5 p.m.
The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium in Sikeston is closed through Friday.
The 32nd Judicial Circuit Court in Bollinger and Perry Counties are closed Thursday.
Courts in Butler County are closed Thursday.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Sikeston will delay opening until 10 a.m. Thursday.
There will be no utility disconnects in Cape Girardeau this week.
The Chaffee City Council meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, February 22.
The Guardian Land Title office in Cape Girardeau is closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.
Chaffee VFW's monthly food distribution has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 25 from 9-11 a.m.
The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is closed Thursday.
The Stoddard County ARC is closed Thursday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.