Area school, government offices closures because of weather

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Thursday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.

Schools

Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Thursday, and virtual instriction is recommended.

The Cape College Center is holding virtual classes on Thursday, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.

Several schools are closed Wednesday, including:

Bell City

Bernie

Bollinger County Head Start Preschool

Butler County Head Start and Early Head Start

Chaffee

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Head Start

Delta

Eagle Ridge Christian School

First Baptist School in Poplar Bluff (Closed through Friday)

Immanuel Lutheran in Perryville

Leopold

Meadow Heights (Closed through Friday)

Neelyville (Closed through Friday)

Oak Ridge (Closed through Friday)

Perry County District 32 (Closed through Friday)

Poplar Bluff (Closed through Friday)

Puxico

Shady Grove State School in Poplar Bluff

Sikeston Early Head Start (Closed through Friday)

Sikeston Head Start

St. Fancis Xavier in Sikeston

Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff (Closed through Friday)

Woodland (Closed through Friday)

Zalma (Closed through Friday)

The following schools are holding virtual classes on Wednesday:

Bloomfield

Guardian Angel School in Oran

Charleston

Immaculate Conception of Jackson

Jackson

Kelly

Kelso C-7

Sikeston

St. Ambrose in Chaffee

St. Augustine in Kelso

St. Denis in Benton (preschool is closed)

St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau

St. Paul in Jackson

St. Vincent dePaul in Cape Girardeau

Trinity Lutheran in Cape Girardeau

Twin Rivers

Medical facilities

SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule.

EBO-MD in Cape Girardeau is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, and EBO labs are open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium in Sikeston is closed through Friday.