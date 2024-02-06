All sections
February 19, 2021

Area school, government offices closures because of weather

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A city of Cape Girardeau snow plow picks up slush on Lorimier Street after the sun came out during the first cumulative snowfall of the season in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
A city of Cape Girardeau snow plow picks up slush on Lorimier Street after the sun came out during the first cumulative snowfall of the season in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Thursday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.

Schools

Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Thursday, and virtual instriction is recommended.

The Cape College Center is holding virtual classes on Thursday, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.

Several schools are closed Wednesday, including:

  • Bell City
  • Bernie
  • Bollinger County Head Start Preschool
  • Butler County Head Start and Early Head Start
  • Chaffee
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Cape Girardeau Head Start
  • Delta
  • Eagle Ridge Christian School
  • First Baptist School in Poplar Bluff (Closed through Friday)
  • Immanuel Lutheran in Perryville
  • Leopold
  • Meadow Heights (Closed through Friday)
  • Neelyville (Closed through Friday)
  • Oak Ridge (Closed through Friday)
  • Perry County District 32 (Closed through Friday)
  • Poplar Bluff (Closed through Friday)
  • Puxico
  • Shady Grove State School in Poplar Bluff
  • Sikeston Early Head Start (Closed through Friday)
  • Sikeston Head Start
  • St. Fancis Xavier in Sikeston
  • Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff (Closed through Friday)
  • Woodland (Closed through Friday)
  • Zalma (Closed through Friday)

The following schools are holding virtual classes on Wednesday:

  • Bloomfield
  • Guardian Angel School in Oran
  • Charleston
  • Immaculate Conception of Jackson
  • Jackson
  • Kelly
  • Kelso C-7
  • Sikeston
  • St. Ambrose in Chaffee
  • St. Augustine in Kelso
  • St. Denis in Benton (preschool is closed)
  • St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau
  • St. Paul in Jackson
  • St. Vincent dePaul in Cape Girardeau
  • Trinity Lutheran in Cape Girardeau
  • Twin Rivers

Medical facilities

SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule.

EBO-MD in Cape Girardeau is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, and EBO labs are open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium in Sikeston is closed through Friday.

Government offices

The 32nd Judicial Circuit Court in Bollinger and Perry Counties are closed Thursday.

Courts in Butler County are closed Thursday.

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Sikeston will delay opening until 10 a.m. Thursday.

There will be no utility disconnects in Cape Girardeau this week.

The Chaffee City Council meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, February 22.

Businesses

The Guardian Land Title office in Cape Girardeau is closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.

Other

Chaffee VFW's monthly food distribution has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 25 from 9-11 a.m.

The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is closed Thursday.

The Stoddard County ARC is closed Thursday.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

