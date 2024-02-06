Area school, government offices closures because of weather

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Wednesday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.
Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Wednesday, and virtual instriction is recommended. Southeast's main campus in Cape Girardeau is open Wednesday.
The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center is closed on Wednesday.
The Cape College Center is holding virtual classes on Wednesday, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.
Trend Setters cosmetology school in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.
Several schools are closed Wednesday, including:
The following schools are holding virtual classes on Wednesday:
SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule. SoutheastHEALTH Outpatient Clinics will open late at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
All EBO-MD locations are closed Wednesday.
The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium in Sikeston is closed through Friday.
Samaritan Regional Health Clinic in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.
The SEMO Health Network is closed Wednesday.
The 32nd Judicial Circuit Court in Bollinger and Perry Counties are closed Wednesday. The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will remain open Wednesday unless circumstances change.
Veterans Affairs clinics in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Sikeston and West Plains delayed opening until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Poplar Bluff's VA clinic is operating normally, aside from the COVID-19 vaccination clinic which is postponed until 10 a.m. All veterans attending the COVID-19 clinic must have appointments. Those with appointments between 8-10 a.m. will be rescheduled to receive their vaccine after 10 a.m.
There will be no utility disconnects in Cape Girardeau this week, however scheduled trash and recycling pickups are expected to run as normal on Tuesday. Special trash pickups scheduled for Wednesday are canceled, and staff will contact customers to reschedule.
John Sinclair Nissan on Siemer's Drive in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.
The Guardian Land Title office in Cape Girardeau is closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.
Red Cross Blood Drives in southeast Missouri are canceled Wednesday, and donor centers are closed.
The Cape Girardeau Senior Center is closed Wednesday.
The Community Sheltered Workshop in Sikeston is closed Wednesday.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.
The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is closed Wednesday.
The Stoddard County ARC is closed Wednesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.