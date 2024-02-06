All sections
NewsFebruary 18, 2021

Area school, government offices closures because of weather

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cars slowly maneuver the intersection of Main Street and Themis Street during a snow storm, the first cumulative snowfall of the season, in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Wednesday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.

Schools

Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Wednesday, and virtual instriction is recommended. Southeast's main campus in Cape Girardeau is open Wednesday.

The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center is closed on Wednesday.

The Cape College Center is holding virtual classes on Wednesday, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.

Trend Setters cosmetology school in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.

Several schools are closed Wednesday, including:

  • Advance
  • Bell City
  • Bernie
  • Bloomfield
  • Bollinger County Head Start Preschool
  • Chaffee Head Start
  • Chaffee
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Cape Girardeau Head Start
  • Charleston Head Start
  • Delta
  • Eagle Ridge Christian School
  • First Baptist School in Poplar Bluff
  • Immanuel Lutheran in Perryville
  • Kelso C-7
  • Meadow Heights (Closed through Friday)
  • New Dawn School for the Severely Disabled in Sikeston
  • Neelyville
  • Oak Ridge
  • Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau
  • Perry County District 32
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Prodigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau
  • Puxico
  • Sacred Heart in Poplar Bluff
  • Scott City
  • Scott County Central
  • Shady Grove State School in Poplar Bluff
  • Sikeston Early Head Start
  • Sikeston Head Start
  • Sikeston
  • St. Fancis Xavier in Sikeston
  • St. Joseph in Scott City
  • St. Vincent in Perryville
  • Twin Rivers
  • United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna
  • Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff
  • Woodland
  • Zalma

The following schools are holding virtual classes on Wednesday:

  • Guardian Angel School in Oran
  • Charleston
  • Immaculate Conception of Jackson
  • Jackson
  • Kelly
  • Leopold
  • Notre Dame in Cape Girardeau
  • Oran
  • Saxony Lutheran
  • St. Ambrose in Chaffee
  • St. Augustine in Kelso
  • St. Denis in Benton (preschool is closed)
  • St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau
  • St. Paul in Jackson
  • St. Vincent dePaul in Cape Girardeau
  • Trinity Lutheran in Cape Girardeau

Medical facilities

SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule. SoutheastHEALTH Outpatient Clinics will open late at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

All EBO-MD locations are closed Wednesday.

The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium in Sikeston is closed through Friday.

Samaritan Regional Health Clinic in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.

The SEMO Health Network is closed Wednesday.

Government offices

The 32nd Judicial Circuit Court in Bollinger and Perry Counties are closed Wednesday. The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will remain open Wednesday unless circumstances change.

Veterans Affairs clinics in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Sikeston and West Plains delayed opening until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Poplar Bluff's VA clinic is operating normally, aside from the COVID-19 vaccination clinic which is postponed until 10 a.m. All veterans attending the COVID-19 clinic must have appointments. Those with appointments between 8-10 a.m. will be rescheduled to receive their vaccine after 10 a.m.

There will be no utility disconnects in Cape Girardeau this week, however scheduled trash and recycling pickups are expected to run as normal on Tuesday. Special trash pickups scheduled for Wednesday are canceled, and staff will contact customers to reschedule.

Businesses

John Sinclair Nissan on Siemer's Drive in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.

The Guardian Land Title office in Cape Girardeau is closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.

Other

Red Cross Blood Drives in southeast Missouri are canceled Wednesday, and donor centers are closed.

The Cape Girardeau Senior Center is closed Wednesday.

The Community Sheltered Workshop in Sikeston is closed Wednesday.

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.

The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is closed Wednesday.

The Stoddard County ARC is closed Wednesday.

