Area school, government offices closures because of weather

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Wednesday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.

Schools

Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Wednesday, and virtual instriction is recommended. Southeast's main campus in Cape Girardeau is open Wednesday.

The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center is closed on Wednesday.

The Cape College Center is holding virtual classes on Wednesday, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.

Trend Setters cosmetology school in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.

Several schools are closed Wednesday, including:

Advance

Bell City

Bernie

Bloomfield

Bollinger County Head Start Preschool

Chaffee Head Start

Chaffee

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Head Start

Charleston Head Start

Delta

Eagle Ridge Christian School

First Baptist School in Poplar Bluff

Immanuel Lutheran in Perryville

Kelso C-7

Meadow Heights (Closed through Friday)

New Dawn School for the Severely Disabled in Sikeston

Neelyville

Oak Ridge

Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau

Perry County District 32

Poplar Bluff

Prodigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau

Puxico

Sacred Heart in Poplar Bluff

Scott City

Scott County Central

Shady Grove State School in Poplar Bluff

Sikeston Early Head Start

Sikeston Head Start

Sikeston

St. Fancis Xavier in Sikeston

St. Joseph in Scott City

St. Vincent in Perryville

Twin Rivers

United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna

Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff

Woodland

Zalma

The following schools are holding virtual classes on Wednesday:

Guardian Angel School in Oran

Charleston

Immaculate Conception of Jackson

Jackson

Kelly

Leopold

Notre Dame in Cape Girardeau

Oran

Saxony Lutheran

St. Ambrose in Chaffee

St. Augustine in Kelso

St. Denis in Benton (preschool is closed)

St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau

St. Paul in Jackson

St. Vincent dePaul in Cape Girardeau

Trinity Lutheran in Cape Girardeau

Medical facilities

SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule. SoutheastHEALTH Outpatient Clinics will open late at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

All EBO-MD locations are closed Wednesday.

The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium in Sikeston is closed through Friday.

Samaritan Regional Health Clinic in Cape Girardeau is closed Wednesday.