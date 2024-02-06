Area school, government offices closures because of weather

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Tuesday and throughout the week in Southeast Missouri because of winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.

Southeast Missouri State University’s campuses in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Tuesday, and virtual instruction is recommended. The Cape College Center will hold virtual classes today, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.

Several school districts are closed Tuesday and today, including:

Advance

Cape Girardeau

Charleston

Meadow Heights

New Dawn School for the Severely Disabled in Sikeston

Shady Grove State School in Poplar Bluff

Twin Rivers

SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule.

All Cape Girardeau County government offices and the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties were closed Tuesday.