Area school, government offices closures because of weather

Several businesses, services and schools are closed Tuesday and throughout the week in Southeast Missouri because of winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions.
Southeast Missouri State University’s campuses in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett are closed Tuesday, and virtual instruction is recommended. The Cape College Center will hold virtual classes today, and Three Rivers College is holding virtual classes through Friday.
Several school districts are closed Tuesday and today, including:
SoutheastHEALTH has postponed all COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and those who have registered will be contacted to reschedule.
All Cape Girardeau County government offices and the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties were closed Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau City Hall and other facilities, including court, were closed Tuesday. There will be no utility disconnects this week, however, scheduled trash and recycling pickups were expected to run as normal Tuesday. Special pickups scheduled for today are canceled, and staff will contact customers to reschedule.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s offices were closed Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau’s Red Cross Donor Center was closed Tuesday.
Both Leet EyeCare locations in Cape Girardeau were closed Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau Urology Associates was closed Tuesday.
The Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium in Sikeston is closed through Friday.
