Area restaurants plan for those observing Lent on Valentine's Day

Ash Wednesday ï¿½ the beginning of Lent ï¿½ falls on Valentineï¿½s Day this year, so it might take some extra planning to satisfy those taste buds while staying true to oneï¿½s religious beliefs. But donï¿½t worry, local restaurants have you covered.

Celebrations Restaurant & Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau will be serving its regular menu Wednesday, in addition to an array of seafood options, chef and owner Dewayne Schaaf said.

ï¿½I try to have a number of seafood appetizers and seafood entrees. I usually have two fish, depending on what I can get from my purveyor, because I always get my stuff brought in, and it changes weekly,ï¿½ Schaaf said. ï¿½I might have oysters, clams or something like that for a first course, and I almost always have scallops.ï¿½

The Rev. Allan Saunders distributes ashes during a lunchtime Ash Wednesday Mass on Feb. 10, 2016, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Schaaf said he hasnï¿½t really had to adapt at all for this week, since he already has several food options available.

ï¿½In the last month, one of my big things has been pushing for a ï¿½date nightï¿½ bottle of wine. So I added nearly 25 or 30 wines that are $50 and under that are diverse around the world,ï¿½ Schaaf said. ï¿½I want anyone, no matter the price point, to be able to come in and enjoy a fantastic transcendental wine. It doesnï¿½t matter price; I can fit anything. And thatï¿½s what my thinking is for Valentineï¿½s. ...ï¿½

And speaking of adult beverage choices, Schaaf said the ï¿½cocktail list is already pretty diverse.ï¿½

Schaaf said Celebrations is fully booked for Valentineï¿½s Day, and ï¿½has been for a few days.ï¿½

Schaaf said for him, Valentineï¿½s Day is about the occasion, not necessarily about the specific calendar date.

Deacon Jim Long places ashes on Carol Beussink's forehead during Ash Wednesday Mass on Feb. 13, 2013, at Immaculate Conception Church in Jackson. Southeast Missourian file

ï¿½You can do the same things Valentineï¿½s-related throughout the week, just make sure itï¿½s with the person you care about, and go to a place to spend time with them,ï¿½ Schaaf said. ï¿½And I think, at the dinner table like this, is a fantastic way to do it.ï¿½

Gordonville Grill in Gordonville also is prepared to serve a lot of seafood starting Wednesday, according to manager Dillan Max.

ï¿½Whatï¿½s cool about Lent is we sell a lot of catfish here. A lot of people come out for catfish, and also our clam chowder,ï¿½ Max said. ï¿½So we are usually super busy for Lent.ï¿½