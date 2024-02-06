Area residents will likely be asked to vote on use tax

It appears residents of several area communities — including Cape Girardeau and Jackson — will be asked to vote on local use tax issues in November, allowing those municipalities to collect sales tax on purchases made through online retailers.

The Missouri General Assembly recently approved Wayfair legislation allowing municipalities to collect online sales tax equal to the sales tax rates in their communities, contingent on voter approval.

At their meeting Monday night, members of the Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would put the question on the ballot Nov. 2. The council is expected to vote on the second and final readings of the ordinance at its next meeting set for Aug. 2.

Also on Monday night, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen reviewed a draft of the use tax ballot measure during their semi-monthly study session. The aldermen are expected to vote at either their Aug. 2 or Aug. 16 meeting to put the measure on the November ballot in Jackson. Tom Ludwig, who serves as Jackson city attorney, said the board has until Aug. 26 to decide whether to put the measure on the November ballot.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said it's his understanding the ballot issue is also being considered by the city council in Scott City.