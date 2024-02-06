Area residents recall emotions of terrorist attacks

George R. Luna, foreground, waited four hours to donate at the Osage Community Centre in the American Red Cross blood drive Sept. 12, 2001. Luna, a Marine for 13 years, went to the recruiting station to discuss rejoining in the wake of the attacks in New York and Washington. "I'm here if my country needs me," he said. "I came to give blood because it's what America needs." Southeast Missourian file

Jay Knudtson

"I recall arriving as a young banker to my job at Boatmen's Bank on that fateful morning. Upon arriving, I noticed a bunch of my fellow associates were huddled around the lone TV watching the horror unfold right before our eyes. At first, we thought the planes crashing was an accident, but then it didn't take long to realize that something of epic proportion was happening. There was complete confusion and bewilderment amongst us. When it became clear we were being attacked, I vividly remember my emotions shifting to anger and retaliation as the world as we knew it would be changed forever."

— Jay Knudtson, former Cape Girardeau mayor

Brian Gerau

"I was training in Springfield, Missouri, with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, We had just completed our Labor Day Telethon the week before. During the telethon, we worked closely with area firefighters to raise money. I had, and still have, a strong admiration for those firefighters. Watching the news as those heroes rushed into the Twin Towers broke my heart. Closer to home, my wife was pregnant with our first baby. It was extremely scary to be away from home during that time and it seemed the drive from Springfield took twice as long. I remember stopping to get gas in Buffalo, Missouri, and it was chaotic. People were jostling for positions at the pump for $6 gas. It was surreal."

— Brian Gerau, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO

Dwain Hahs

"On 9/11, I was living in Rochester, New York, working at Bausch & Lamb Inc. We were conducting an executive meeting setting the preliminary budget for the coming year. During the meeting, the administrative assistant to the chairman came in and whispered in his ear. He then announced information about the attacks. We turned on the TV in the conference room and couldn't believe what was unfolding. My daughter's school closed for the day, and my son's college classes were canceled. We later found out the father of a student at my daughter's school was killed in one of the Twin Towers. He was one of 658 employees of Cantor Fitzgerald who lost their lives in the attack."

— Dwain Hahs, Jackson mayor

Kristin Tallent

Dave Courvoisier

"It was a Tuesday, and that was a day I dedicated to volunteering at Clippard Elementary where two of my daughters attended. I was helping out in the computer room when I noticed more than the acceptable level of noise for class-time. Teachers were turning on the TVs in their classrooms so students could see the events of the morning unfolding. As a news anchor, I remember thinking first that it was not an 'accident' that planes were crashing into NYC skyscrapers, and secondly, how much more complicated my job was going to immediately become."

— Dave Courvoisier, former KFVS12 news anchor

Ruth Ann Dickerson

"I was as shocked and devastated as the rest of the world. We had been in a briefing when we were updated and wanted to stay riveted to a television, but knew we had a job to do. The United States was in emergency response and locally we were getting as many units as possible on the streets and roads to watch for anything in our communities. The largest, most lasting memory of that day will always remain that of watching the planes crash into the buildings, watching first responders doing what all first responders do -- running toward the danger as others ran away. News reports of the devastation, knowing the lives that were lost or altered, cries for help and memories that cannot be erased with remain with all of us that witnessed the attack. My view was from the news reports, recordings and delayed information, so I cannot fathom what it was like to have been there. Many action plans and developments have occurred for first responders because of that day to assist us in being better prepared. We must never forget, prepare our future generations to remember, be prepared, and be ever vigilant."

— Ruth Ann Dickerson, Cape Girardeau County sheriff

Mike Renick

"I was working the late afternoon/evening shift at the radio station, so I was at home when the attacks happened. I remember flipping through the TV news and coming across the horrific sights. I honestly didn't know if I was on the right channel or what was going on because it just seemed so unthinkable. It was like watching a movie. Unfortunately, one that was very real and would impact our country and the world forever. Even today, it's hard to believe that something like 9/11 happened in our country. The bravery of all the people involved, the first responders and our military will never be forgotten. In a time of deep despair, we did see the greatest part of the United States as people came together to rally around each other and our country."

— Mike Renick, River Radio operations manager

Jim Limbaugh

"I remember it was a Tuesday morning, and I happened to be at our bank in Sikeston. A bit after 9 a.m. that morning, one of my colleagues came into the office and said, 'You should go down to the kitchen lounge and watch what is going on.' I did as she suggested, and I'll never forget the events that were unfolding on the television. It was absolutely surreal, this can't be happening in our country let alone New Your City! Had yet no idea of the events occurring at the Pentagon or the field in Pennsylvania. We watched in stunned silence for well over an hour. Our meetings were canceled, and I drove back to Cape to Benita's classroom at Jefferson school just to see if everything was OK. Contacted our kids to do the same. Again, stunned amazement. The two photos I'll never forget were the plane hitting the second Tower and the aid whispering in Bush 43's ear as he spoke to an elementary classroom somewhere in Florida. I went home glued to the TV well into the next morning. The one word that describes the day best for me is 'surreal.' I also think about 9/11 songs written by Toby Keith and Alan Jackson. They are priceless and created a ground swell of patriotism."

— Jim Limbaugh, Montgomery Bank executive vice president

Elizabeth Shelton

"I was working from my home in Georgia, oblivious to everything until friends called, frantically asking me to turn on my television. They were at work and couldn't access live coverage. At first I didn't believe them and nearly hung up, thinking it was some kind of bizarre joke. Like everyone else, when I saw the images, I couldn't believe it. I had the volume turned up and was repeating what was being said on television when the second tower was hit. We sat in silence trying to digest it and had to hang up the phone. I had reservations to fly to Ireland for a 10-day trip beginning Sept. 17. My mother was worried sick and begged me not to go, but I figured air travel would never be safer. Mine was one of the first international flights to leave Hartsfield International Airport. As soon as anyone I met in the UK heard I was American, they wanted to hear 'my story,' where I was and if I knew anyone in the Towers. Although I had a good friend living in Manhattan and working near the World Trade Center, I did not lose anyone I loved that day, but like the rest of the world, I still grieved."

— Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director

Phil Penzel

"I remember 9/11 like it was yesterday. We all arrived at work as usual on a Tuesday morning, and I get a phone call from Cathy Maya, a former Missourian journalist. She said that a second plane flew into the other tower, but I initially didn't believe her as I thought it was a replay of the first, but when I finally did, she said I hung up on her. I was glued to the TV for the next several days. I have a good friend in New York that had retired from FDNY shortly before 9/11. He worked at the first responding station. Had he still been working, he would have typically been on call that day and would have been one of the first ones on the scene. When he heard what happened, he left his home immediately to assist and never came home for over a month. He slept in a nearby church when he could. His name is Greg Seminara and lives in Brooklyn. Because of people like him, I helped with the Jackson Fire Department's effort to create their own 9/11 memorial."

— Phil Penzel, Penzel Construction CEO

"I was in 11th grade in Ms. Busch's English class. We got the news it had happened, and I was just in disbelief. I don't remember what happened immediately after that because I was so shocked, but up to that point I remember that day vividly."

— Kaleisha Walker, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties web marketing specialist