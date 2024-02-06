Area residents express concerns over sand quarry

BENTON — The possibility of a quarry on the old Diebold Orchard property on the west side of Kelso has prompted concerns on the impact to adjacent water wells.

Scott County Presiding County Commissioner Danny Tetley confirmed that Tim Drury and family have done soil boring samples on the property. According to Tetley, the boring samples will help assess the feasibility of opening a sand mining operation.

However, citizens in the area have raised concerns about the possible quarry. Tetley said there are speculations that sand mining can make adjacent water wells go dry.

“I talked to a gentleman named Bill Zieman from the Missouri Mining Commission to ask him what all the steps were for a mining operation to be approved in the state of Missouri, and he gave me seven or eight steps,” Tetley said.

Tetley said he also asked Zieman what the possibility of the public being able to stop a mining operation in this area would be. Zieman did not giveTetley a definitive answer.

“He said that there are a lot of variables that would have to be considered for that to happen,” Tetley said. “But, he did say it is a long process to be able to open a mining operation in the state of Missouri.”