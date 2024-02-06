Area residents assess damage, clean up after Friday storm

The Chester, Illinois, bridge across the Mississippi River has reopened, but area residents are still dealing with the fallout from Friday afternoon’s storm and area flooding.

The Highway 51 Chester Bridge, which connects Perry County, Missouri, to Randolph County, Illinois, was reopened at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

But while flooding has been a relatively constant headache for many area residents over the past few weeks, a bout of severe weather brought winds clocking in at more than 60 mph, causing damage to trees and buildings and leaving an additional mess to clean up.

Widespread power outages began in the wake of the storm as power lines were damaged by falling branches, or in some cases, broken utility poles.

After the storm, more than 5,500 customers were without power in Cape Girardeau County and northern Scott County, according to Ameren Missouri’s website. By Sunday night, fewer than 15 customers had power outages.

Danny Randol, center, holds down a tarp while Bobby Parr works to secure it on the roof of Jackson homeowner Steve Parker (not pictured) Saturday in Jackson. TYLER GRAEF

Don Schuette, Jackson’s director of electric utilities, said Saturday that seven crews, including some from Poplar Bluff and Rolla, Missouri, had been out working to help repair damaged infrastructure.

“There are some small distribution spurs and sporadic stuff that still need attention,” he said. “But it’s good to have our sister cities helping out out here,” he said.

Journeyman lineman Rob Schwartz of Poplar Bluff said he and his colleagues arrived in Jackson around 9 p.m. Friday to find several poles simply broken in half. After working until about 3 a.m., Schwartz said they were back to work Saturday morning and were making good progress.