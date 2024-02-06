Area postal workers lobby for local facility

Area U.S. Postal Service employees braved a brisk wintry wind Monday morning to encourage patrons to support their anti-consolidation efforts.

Members of American Postal Workers Union Local No. 4088, handed out literature in front of Cape Girardeau's post office downtown lobbying against a plan to close the Richard G. Wilson Processing and Distribution Center in Cape Girardeau and send that work to a facility in St. Louis.

Greg Davidson, president of the local union chapter, said the consolidation efforts date to 2011 and a mandated feasibility study regarding postal operations. Over the years, plans to shutter the local processing facility have gone back and forth, with some operations moving to St. Louis, but no new study has been done, Davidson said.

Davidson said the consolidation plan came about to lower costs. He contended the majority of cost savings have not materialized, saying the ongoing "process of failure" has degraded service.

"One of our problems is the study they did was conducted a decade ago. So, none of that information that they gathered applies anymore. We are arguing the fact that everything has changed," he said. "Unfortunately, the powers that be at the Postal Service are taking the 'service' out of the Postal Service."