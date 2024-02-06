America has a race problem, and the first step to addressing it is to acknowledge it, said three pastors who held a roundtable discussion Tuesday night at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau.

Pastor Gary Brothers of Cape First, Apostle Adrian Taylor of Lighthouse Ministries in Cape Girardeau and Bishop Calvin Bird of New Covenant Church in Sikeston, Missouri, spoke of the importance of listening to understand, and acknowledging real problems that exist in America today, including racial unrest and white reluctance to accept responsibility, or even to acknowledge the experiences of Black people.

The Rev. Byron Bonner of True Vine Ministries in Cape Girardeau did not attend as planned, due to illness, Brothers said.

“A mistake we make in community, especially in opposing issues, is to listen to respond instead of listening to understand, so we never really understand,” Brothers said. “If we address the real problems, just maybe we can make a difference right here in our hometown, in our area.”

“We have a problem because we don’t think we have a problem,” Bird said. “Too many times, we try to say it’s not going to happen here, but we have to talk about where we are here right now in Cape.”

Because a lot of things have not happened here, Bird said, we feel isolated from racism, but that’s not the case.

“It’s a major problem,” Bird said. “We can deal with it but we have to meet it head on. We can’t avoid that we have differences.”

Bird said it’s important to talk about subjects including white privilege.

“My white friends will say, ‘Calvin, I didn’t own slaves.’ ... But just because you didn’t do it doesn’t mean you don’t bear some responsibility for what happened,” Bird said.

Taylor said a major problem in the United States is white fragility, or the discomfort white people have when the subject of race comes up.

“That’s part of what creates difficulty finding real solutions,” Taylor said. When a white person dismisses a Black person’s experience, “that tells a Black person, ‘Whatever I feel is not valid.’ You have become part of a system of oppression without being the oppressor,” he said.

Racism is not the evil things people do, Taylor said, but is a system that affects each and every one of us.

Taylor put the issue in a biblical context, relating racism to the story of David and Goliath. Goliath’s arms symbolize racism, his head symbolizes white privilege, and the Israelites being frightened and running away symbolizes white fragility, he said.