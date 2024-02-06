Area mother provides Thanksgiving meals in memory of fallen son

When Jarron Terrence Lamar Williams passed away Sept. 7, 2019, his family and friends wanted to keep the 17-year-old Poplar Bluff (Missouri) High School student's memory alive.

A total of 19 families will have Thanksgiving Thursday because his mother, Tanya Williams, has collected donations, as well as adding her own money, to make certain they have the traditional holiday meal in Jarron's memory.

"I like to keep his face out there so people remember," said Williams, who's done all the Thanksgiving shopping herself.

"I'm not cooking it myself," she said. "What I did is gather the supplies and I'm giving them to the families. I've already handed out some. People are just picking up one today."

Williams didn't know how many families she could help at first.

"I had 17, and then I had two more families contact me," she said, adding "that's what I'm actually doing now, shopping for two more boxes."

Each box has a turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, all the fixings for green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole, corn, macaroni and cheese, drinks, desserts and cranberries.

Combined with her own money and what "I've had people donate," Williams is sharing her son's giving spirit.

"My job actually donated me a $50 gift card. So I'm putting all the names that donated into a drawing and the name I pull up out, they will win the $50 gift card," she said.

Williams works at Donut House Bakery & Deli in Poplar Bluff. The owners also allowed her to store the frozen turkeys in their coolers.