Area man votes in the Electoral College

Mike Homeyer said for months he’s been telling most everybody he meets in Missouri’s 8th Congressional District the very same thing.

“I tell them I’ll be casting your presidential vote for you,” said Homeyer, a Realtor from Salem, Missouri, who was the 8th District’s elector in Monday’s Electoral College vote in Jefferson City.

Missouri cast 10 votes in the Electoral College — one for each of the state’s eight congressional districts plus two more representing the Show Me State’s two U.S. senators.

All votes went for the Trump-Pence ticket.

“It was fun,” said Homeyer, 64, who said his wife, Jamie, joined him in the state capital to witness history.

Homeyer was chosen as an elector by acclamation at the Missouri Republican Party’s 8th District convention in May.

There are 30 counties in the 8th District, each with a Republican central committee, and it is their representatives who do the choosing.

Homeyer himself is chairman of the Dent County Central Committee.

“I have been trying hard to avoid sickness or an accident these past few months because I really wanted to do this,” he said.

Homeyer said that at 2 p.m. Monday, the electors gathered in a Missouri Senate conference room.