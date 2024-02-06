Area man votes in the Electoral College

Mike Homeyer said for months he’s been telling most everybody he meets in Missouri’s 8th Congressional District the very same thing.
“I tell them I’ll be casting your presidential vote for you,” said Homeyer, a Realtor from Salem, Missouri, who was the 8th District’s elector in Monday’s Electoral College vote in Jefferson City.
Missouri cast 10 votes in the Electoral College — one for each of the state’s eight congressional districts plus two more representing the Show Me State’s two U.S. senators.
All votes went for the Trump-Pence ticket.
“It was fun,” said Homeyer, 64, who said his wife, Jamie, joined him in the state capital to witness history.
Homeyer was chosen as an elector by acclamation at the Missouri Republican Party’s 8th District convention in May.
There are 30 counties in the 8th District, each with a Republican central committee, and it is their representatives who do the choosing.
Homeyer himself is chairman of the Dent County Central Committee.
“I have been trying hard to avoid sickness or an accident these past few months because I really wanted to do this,” he said.
Homeyer said that at 2 p.m. Monday, the electors gathered in a Missouri Senate conference room.
“We said the Pledge of Allegiance, had prayer, heard remarks by (former state Treasurer) Sarah Steelman, and then we voted by paper ballot,” he recalled.
The vote was read aloud, Homeyer said, and each elector signed his or her name to six separate proclamations, called “certificates of the vote.”
One of those certificates goes to the president of the U.S. Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, who will announce the results from all the states to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
“Now our job is done,” said Homeyer, who said he is a big fan of the Electoral College system.
“It still works,” he opined, “(and) there is no way smaller states will give away their rights to have a say in picking the president.”
Homeyer said he was a first-time elector.
Only one Missourian who voted Monday had previous experience participating in the Electoral College, Homeyer said.
Asked about periodic efforts to scrap the Electoral College, Homeyer had a firm opinion.
“The Electoral College is definitely needed,” he said, recalling it is difficult to change the U.S. Constitution.
“It’s hard to amend (the Constitution) for a reason,” Homeyer added.
