NewsOctober 29, 2017

Area Lutheran churches to mark 500th anniversary of Protestant Reformation

Many local Lutheran churches are scheduled to hold special services today to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. The Rev. Wayne Schwiesow will serve as liturgist during a service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee, Missouri, at 8 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker the Rev. Daniel Preus, the fifth vice president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod...

Ben Matthews

Many local Lutheran churches are scheduled to hold special services today to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The Rev. Wayne Schwiesow will serve as liturgist during a service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee, Missouri, at 8 a.m. today, with guest speaker the Rev. Daniel Preus, the fifth vice president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

The two then will travel to Gordonville for a 10:15 a.m. service at Zion Lutheran Church, with special music provided by the Zion choir, under the direction of Beth Glaus, followed by a potluck dinner in the fellowship hall.

At 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson will host a Reformation 500 festival workshop with Communion and guest preacher the Rev. Gerhard Bode of Concordia Seminary-St. Louis.

The weekend of special services is being held to commemorate the foundation of the Lutheran Church by Martin Luther on Oct. 31, 1517, when Luther published his 95 theses.

The theses criticized the Catholic Church’s practice of selling forgiveness in the form of indulgences and led Luther to branch away from the church and seek his new interpretation of the Gospels.

Five hundred years later, Schwiesow said it’s just as important to seek truth from the Gospel.

“The Reformation began 500 years ago, and a wonderful thing happened from it, but it’s really an ongoing reformation that has to continue with every new generation,” he said. “If every new generation doesn’t fight to retain the truth of the Gospel, it’ll get lost again.”

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

201 Gray St., Chaffee, Mo.

138 County Road 226, Gordonville, Mo.

223 W. Adams St., Jackson, Mo.

Local News
