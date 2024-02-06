Southeast Missouri's delegation in the state legislature is unanimous in its support of Gov. Mike Parson's decision to sign the "Operation Open Roads" initiative Monday.
The letter supports policies aimed at eliminating supply chain shortages being felt all over the United States.
Parson joined his Republican peers in 14 other states -- Tennessee, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas -- in adding his name to the document.
Every GOP governor from states bordering the Show Me State signed the document, with the sole exception of Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.
Hutchinson did not address his decision not to sign in his weekly press conference Tuesday in Little Rock.
Illinois, Kansas and Kentucky, other contiguous states to Missouri, are led by Democratic governors -- and none signed the initiative.
"With 7.4 million people unemployed and 10.4 million job openings, we have a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers, an all-time high for the trucking industry. With more paychecks at risk, American families are forced to pay more for food, gas, and everyday goods as inflation surges to a 30-year high under President Biden's watch," read the letter.
Signatories to "Operation Open Roads" pledge to make immediate changes using their specific gubernatorial authority.
One change the governors plan to institute, according to the letter, is to "modify weight, size or load restrictions to allow more cargo to move more efficiently" throughout their individual states.
The core of the two-page missive calls on the Biden Administration to suspend several federal regulations. Among them:
The governors, in the document's concluding sentence, also say they want the White House to stop efforts to raise taxes.
"We call on President Biden to halt attempts to raise taxes, spend trillions more in taxpayer dollars, and grow the debt, all of which will cripple the American economy and spur inflation causing sky high consumer prices for American families."
