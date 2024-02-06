Three state representatives from Southeast Missouri spoke in favor of Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement Tuesday, Feb. 22, that he will send up to 200 National Guard members and up to 22 state Highway Patrol troopers to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” plan at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Reps. Jamie Burger, Barry Hovis and John Voss each praised the governor’s decision.

“I think our border crisis on the north and south ends of our country is our biggest problem that we have going on in the country, amongst other things,” Burger said. “Until we can control our border, we’re going to have illegals getting into the state of Missouri, too. We can control that more in Texas, and I hope some of the other states follow suit. I’m in complete support of what Gov. Parson is doing.”

Parson requested $2.3 million to fund the deployment. Missouri will join 14 other states — Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming — that have sent military and police personnel to the southern border.

“I know that there’s $2.3 million that they’ve placed in a supplemental budget over this request to help out the Texas governor,” Hovis said. “I know our governor has been in constant conversation with the governor of Texas, and he has pledged our support. I support what the governor wants to do to try and help stem that tide and help slow down the illegals that are coming across here because I don’t think enough has been done by the federal government.”

The decision to mobilize came after Parson visited the border approximately two weeks ago. The governor described the situation as a “crisis”, and Burger, Hovis and Voss each agreed with his sentiment.

“Based on the news reports that I see, it sure looks like we don’t have a secure border, and I’m not sure everybody that’s crossing illegally has our best interest as a country in their heart,” Voss said. “I would welcome any opportunity to secure our border and make sure that citizens are able to enjoy their freedoms.”