Area lawmakers: transportation, tax credits on legislative agenda

More funding for roads and bridges and regulating tax credits top the 2018 legislative agenda, area lawmakers said.

Kathy Swan

The Legislature could ask voters to raise the gas tax to fund roads and bridges. But area lawmakers said the Legislature might be reluctant to promote a tax increase in the 2018 session because it is an election year.

Holly Rehder

State Reps. Kathy Swan, Donna Lichtenegger, Holly Rehder and Rick Francis, and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford said the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) needs more revenue to maintain and improve roads and bridges.

Donna Lichtenegger

Road and bridge funding

Rick Francis

While increasing the gas tax is one solution, lawmakers also recommended other solutions, including raising fees for driverï¿½s licenses and vehicle plates.

The Southeast Missourian interviewed the lawmakers on this and other issues in advance of the 2018 session, which begins Wednesday in Jefferson City.

As to the fuel tax, Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said, ï¿½No one likes to raise taxes, yet you have to take care of your property.ï¿½

Wallingford said adding a hotel fee for roads and bridges, such as Georgia has implemented, could help.

Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, suggested the state should consider setting up a transportation trust fund and establishing a list of projects that would be funded with any tax increase.

Any state tax increase should sunset after a certain number of years, she suggested.

But Swan said, ï¿½I donï¿½t know if there is an appetite in the Legislature to push forward a tax increase.ï¿½

Scott Countyï¿½s Rehder said she is waiting for a report from a state transportation task force.

The 21st Century Missouri Transportation System Task Force, which comprises lawmakers and others, is considering recommending a 10-cent increase in the gasoline tax and a 12-cent increase in the diesel tax.

Missouriï¿½s fuel tax hasnï¿½t been raised since 1996. The stateï¿½s gasoline and diesel tax are both 17-cents a gallon.

Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, said MoDOT has done a better job in managing road and bridge operations over the past five years. ï¿½They have really cinched their belt up,ï¿½ she said.

Without additional funding, traffic safety will become a major problem on Missouriï¿½s roads and bridges, she said.

Ultimately, she said it would be up to Missouri voters to decide whether to increase the fuel tax.

Francis, R-Perryville, said he doubts voters will approve any measure to increase the gas tax.

But Francis said lawmakers legally could approve an increase of a few cents without voter approval.