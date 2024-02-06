All sections
June 13, 2022

Area lawmakers support sports betting, which did not pass in Legislature

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said the failure of her colleagues to pass sports wagering in Missouri during the most recent legislative session ending in May was "frustrating" and "ridiculous". House Bill 2502, introduced by Dan Houx, Republican of Warrensburg, easily won approval March 24 in the General Assembly's lower chamber, 115-33, with representatives Rick Francis of Perryville, Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Jamie Burger of Benton all voting "yes."

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said the failure of her colleagues to pass sports wagering in Missouri during the most recent legislative session ending in May was "frustrating" and "ridiculous".

Rick Francis
Rick Francis

House Bill 2502, introduced by Dan Houx, Republican of Warrensburg, easily won approval March 24 in the General Assembly's lower chamber, 115-33, with representatives Rick Francis of Perryville, Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Jamie Burger of Benton all voting "yes."

Barry Hovis
Barry Hovis

Rehder never got a chance to vote on wagering because the legislation never reached the Senate floor.

Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger

"I was not behind closed doors talking about sports betting because that's not my wheelhouse," said Rehder, who was elected to the Senate last year after eight years in the House.

"From what I saw, you had the casinos pushing back. People are territorial and I get it because nobody wants to lose money. They just couldn't pull it off," she explained.

According to forbes.com, more than 30 states have legalized sports betting, including nearly 20 that permit online sports wagering — meaning, the magazine reported, more than 100 million Americans may place a legal wager where they live.

Neighboring Kansas, for example, will permit sports betting starting Jan. 1.

"It got close, real close, this year," said Francis, adding, "the Senate dilly-dallied around the whole session, tried to get a few things passed in the last week, but the bill didn't get through."

Among those offering testimony in support of HB 2502 were representatives of St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, National Hockey League Players Association and Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Opponents include National Steamboat Museum and Missouri Coalition for Video Lottery, both based in Jefferson City, Missouri, plus Ameristar Casinos.

"The casinos don't want (sports wagering) because they'll lose revenue," said Hovis, adding he was lobbied on Houx's bill.

"I support (sports betting) wholeheartedly," Burger said. "We're losing revenues to surrounding states (and) I think we need them in Missouri."

History

In 2018, U.S. Supreme Court justices overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act — a law effectively making sports betting in the U.S. illegal except in a few protected enclaves such as Nevada and New Jersey.

Since PASPA's prohibition was removed, the sports betting market has grown to 32 states and Washington, D.C., in the last 12 months.

Legal sportsbooks held more than $400 million in October 2021, according to American Gaming Association sources.

Francis said that while he understands principled objections to sports betting, he predicts the Show Me State will join the majority of U.S. states relatively soon.

"It's like a freight train coming down the rails," Francis said.

