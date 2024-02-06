State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said the failure of her colleagues to pass sports wagering in Missouri during the most recent legislative session ending in May was "frustrating" and "ridiculous".

Rick Francis

House Bill 2502, introduced by Dan Houx, Republican of Warrensburg, easily won approval March 24 in the General Assembly's lower chamber, 115-33, with representatives Rick Francis of Perryville, Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Jamie Burger of Benton all voting "yes."

Barry Hovis

Rehder never got a chance to vote on wagering because the legislation never reached the Senate floor.

Jamie Burger

"I was not behind closed doors talking about sports betting because that's not my wheelhouse," said Rehder, who was elected to the Senate last year after eight years in the House.

"From what I saw, you had the casinos pushing back. People are territorial and I get it because nobody wants to lose money. They just couldn't pull it off," she explained.

According to forbes.com, more than 30 states have legalized sports betting, including nearly 20 that permit online sports wagering — meaning, the magazine reported, more than 100 million Americans may place a legal wager where they live.

Neighboring Kansas, for example, will permit sports betting starting Jan. 1.