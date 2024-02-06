Area lawmakers: State must cut spending to balance budget

Missouri state government must cut spending to balance the budget, area lawmakers say.

The state is on pace to spend $456 million more than it receives in the fiscal year that begins July 1, according to a report issued last week.

More immediately, slower-than-anticipated revenue growth is projected to leave the state about $40 million in the red at the end of the current fiscal year June 30.

Area Republican lawmakers said the Legislature needs to rein in Medicaid spending and tackle tax credits as part of the budget process to draw up Missouri's $27 billion spending plan.

The lawmakers -- state Reps. Kathy Swan, Donna Lichtenegger, Holly Rehder and Rick Francis and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford -- said they believe state revenue will pick up in the future as the economy improves.

Rick Francis

But that could take time, they acknowledged.

Wallingford, of Cape Girardeau, said the economy of the state and Southeast Missouri still are in a recession. Wallingford estimated that could continue for another year or two.

"Missouri still has a lot of people who are unemployed or underemployed," he said.

"There are only a couple things we can do -- increase revenue or reduce spending," he said.

Francis, of Perryville, said weak revenue growth partly reflects the "wait-and-see attitude" of small-business owners and consumers who are uncertain about the economic future.

Kathy Swan

All five lawmakers said burdensome government regulations have hurt the economy and restricted state revenue.

Republican efforts to cut government red tape at the state and national level won't pay immediate dividends, they said.

Swan, of Cape Girardeau, said state revenue has been growing at less than 1 percent, far less than the 3.9 percent growth state officials had anticipated.

Swan and Lichtenegger, of Jackson, serve on the House budget committee. Both said lawmakers will have to cut spending.

Lichtenegger said, "We will have to make tough cuts in education."